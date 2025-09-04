Kamareddy Floods: CM Conducts Aerial Survey, Pledges ₹5 Lakh Aid to Victims’ Families

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, while inspecting the flood-affected areas of Kamareddy district, directed authorities to prepare permanent plans instead of temporary repairs to ensure a lasting solution to future heavy rains and floods.

The Chief Minister announced that special funds will be allocated for clearing sand deposits from flood-damaged fields and compensation will be provided to affected farmers. He assured that the government will fully support farmers who lost their crops and suffered other damages.

Accompanied by ministers and local public representatives, Revanth Reddy inspected damaged roads, bridges, and irrigation projects. At Lingampet, while reviewing the R&B bridge that was badly damaged, he instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan and feasibility report for its reconstruction.

During his visit to GR Colony, the Chief Minister interacted with the victims and directed officials to provide ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased, special assistance to those who lost livestock, and ₹10 lakh for local colony development. He added that the government will extend all possible support, including providing books and educational material for students.

“This flood is a once-in-a-century disaster, but the government stands firmly with all those affected. Officials must conduct a field-level assessment of damages and immediately begin repair and rehabilitation works,” he stated.

Ministers Sitakka, Suresh Shetkar, Shabbir Ali, Mahesh Goud, and Madan Mohan Rao were present during the Chief Minister’s visit. Revanth Reddy also conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas and reassured the public of the government’s continuous support.