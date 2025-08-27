Telangana Rain: Kamareddy Records 400+ mm in a Day, Hyderabad Braces for Overnight Showers

Hyderabad: Rains continue to lash various districts of Telangana with high intensity. According to the Meteorological Department, more than 400 mm of rainfall was recorded in the Rajampet area of Kamareddy district till 3 pm on Tuesday, disrupting normal life.

Reports suggest that heavy rains are still pounding the Medak–Kamareddy belt, while fresh spells have also begun in Adilabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal, Jagtial, and Nirmal districts.

In Hyderabad, the intensity of rain has reduced, but light drizzles are expected to continue. The Meteorological Department has forecast another spell of rainfall overnight.

Officials have advised the public to remain cautious and urged residents of low-lying areas to stay alert.