Telangana Rain: Kamareddy Records 400+ mm in a Day, Hyderabad Braces for Overnight Showers

Reports suggest that heavy rains are still pounding the Medak–Kamareddy belt, while fresh spells have also begun in Adilabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal, Jagtial, and Nirmal districts.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf27 August 2025 - 17:46
Hyderabad: Rains continue to lash various districts of Telangana with high intensity. According to the Meteorological Department, more than 400 mm of rainfall was recorded in the Rajampet area of Kamareddy district till 3 pm on Tuesday, disrupting normal life.

Reports suggest that heavy rains are still pounding the Medak–Kamareddy belt, while fresh spells have also begun in Adilabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal, Jagtial, and Nirmal districts.

In Hyderabad, the intensity of rain has reduced, but light drizzles are expected to continue. The Meteorological Department has forecast another spell of rainfall overnight.

Officials have advised the public to remain cautious and urged residents of low-lying areas to stay alert.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
