Kancha Gachibowli Dispute: Supreme Court Halts All Activity, Next Hearing on July 23

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday expressed strong disapproval of the Telangana State Government’s actions in the controversial Kancha Gachibowli land case.

A bench led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai came down heavily on the government for allegedly violating court orders by engaging in large-scale tree felling using dozens of bulldozers.

Court Questions Government’s Actions Despite Orders

During the preliminary hearing, Chief Justice Gavai observed that the Telangana Government had acted in a “deliberate and planned manner” by cutting trees on the disputed land, despite the Supreme Court’s earlier directive to halt all such activities.

Government Assures Court, Case Adjourned to July 23

Responding to the court’s concerns, the state’s legal counsel assured the bench that no construction or development work is currently being carried out on the land. Based on this assurance, the Supreme Court adjourned the next hearing to July 23, 2025.

400 Acres of Disputed Land Between Telangana Govt and University

The land in question spans approximately 400 acres and is the subject of a long-standing ownership dispute between the Telangana Government and the University of Hyderabad (Central University). Several Public Interest Litigations (PILs) have been filed, urging the court to declare the area as a National Urban Forest in order to protect the environment.

Supreme Court Reiterates Ban on All Development Activities

The court reiterated its earlier orders banning all developmental activities and tree cutting on the disputed site. The justices also warned the state government against any attempt to proceed with auctions or infrastructure projects on the land.

Environmental Concerns Take Center Stage

Environmental activists and local residents have welcomed the court’s stance, expressing hope that the area will be preserved as green space. The case continues to draw public attention as the legal battle unfolds between urban development interests and ecological preservation.