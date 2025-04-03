Kancha Gachibowli Mass Tree Felling: Supreme Court Seeks Interim Report from Telangana High Court

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has intervened in the ongoing issue of mass tree felling in the 400-acre land at Kancha Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

The court, which took up the matter on Thursday, directed the Registrar (Judicial) of the Telangana High Court to personally visit the site and submit an interim report by 3:30 PM on the same day.

Environmental Concerns Prompt Supreme Court Action

The case, which was urgently mentioned by Senior Advocate K Parameshwar, has drawn attention due to the large-scale destruction of trees in the region. Citing environmental concerns, the Supreme Court emphasized the need for immediate action to address the deforestation issue and ordered the Chief Secretary of Telangana to ensure that no further tree felling takes place until further orders.

The Supreme Court is set to take up the matter at 3:45 PM, following the submission of the interim report, and will decide the future course of action based on the findings from the visit.

Legal Proceedings and State Government’s Stand

Senior Advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the State government, informed the court that the Telangana High Court is already dealing with the case. However, the Supreme Court made it clear that it was not staying the ongoing proceedings before the High Court, which remains actively involved in addressing the matter.

Tree Felling in Kancha Gachibowli: Environmental Impact

The tree felling in Kancha Gachibowli has raised alarm among environmentalists, local residents, and activists, who are concerned about the long-term environmental consequences of the destruction. With this intervention by the Supreme Court, the issue is gaining national attention, as the destruction of green cover continues to have a profound impact on urban ecosystems.