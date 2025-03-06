Kane Williamson Weighs in on Dubai Advantage Debate: ‘India Have Clarity, But We’re Ready’

Dubai: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has acknowledged that India has “real clarity” on how they want to operate in Dubai, having played all their Champions Trophy matches at the same venue. However, he believes that New Zealand will also be well-prepared for the final due to their limited but valuable experience in similar conditions.

Williamson refrained from directly stating that India had an advantage, instead comparing their familiarity with Dubai to New Zealand’s understanding of conditions in Lahore, where they recently defeated South Africa to book their spot in the final.

“I suppose having played there on a number of occasions, there’s real clarity in how they want to operate,” Williamson said.

He also emphasized that New Zealand’s focus remains on the final match rather than external factors like venue familiarity.

“The conditions are different, so it’s important that we try and take away some of those positives and be nice and clear in how we’re trying to operate come the final,” he added, referring to New Zealand’s previous loss to India in the group stage.

Rachin Ravindra’s Impact and Team Confidence

Williamson, who struck a century in the semifinal against South Africa, is high on confidence and looking forward to the title clash. He also praised young all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who has been in outstanding form, scoring two centuries in three games.

“Rachin is an incredibly special talent. It’s always great to bat with him. He plays with freedom and puts the team first,” Williamson said.

He further mentioned how Ravindra has consistently stepped up in big tournaments and proved his worth in crucial moments.

Spinners and Surface Key to Final

The UAE pitches have favoured spinners, making stroke-making difficult. However, Williamson believes that New Zealand’s previous match in Dubai will help them prepare better for the final against India.

“The conditions are a lot different, but that’s the nature of any tournament. It was nice to have that last match against India. They are an outstanding team, playing really well,” Williamson said.

With both teams in top form, the Champions Trophy final promises to be an intense contest, where Williamson believes “anything can happen.”