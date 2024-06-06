National

Kangana Ranaut Slapped by woman CISF constable at Chandigarh airport

Newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday was allegedly assaulted by a woman constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Chandigarh airport when she was on her way to Delhi, officials said.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
The constable has been suspended and an FIR has been lodged against her, they said.

The CISF constable was allegedly assaulted Kangana while frisking her at the airport before she boarded her flight.

The Bollywood actor was elected to Lok Sabha from Mandi Constituency in Himachal Pradesh where she defeated her nearest Congress rival by over 74,000 votes.

PTI
