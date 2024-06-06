Kangana Ranaut Slapped by woman CISF constable at Chandigarh airport

Chandigarh: Newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday was allegedly assaulted by a woman constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Chandigarh airport when she was on her way to Delhi, officials said.

The constable has been suspended and an FIR has been lodged against her, they said.

VIDEO | A video from inside the Chandigarh Airport shows the CISF woman constable, who allegedly slapped BJP MP Kangana Ranaut earlier today. She can be heard accusing Ranaut of speaking against the farmers' protest.



(Source: Third Party)

The CISF constable was allegedly assaulted Kangana while frisking her at the airport before she boarded her flight.

The Bollywood actor was elected to Lok Sabha from Mandi Constituency in Himachal Pradesh where she defeated her nearest Congress rival by over 74,000 votes.

Newly elected #BJP MP and actor #KanganaRanaut was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force (#CISF) constable in #ChandigarhAirport, allegedly over "disrespecting farmers".



Ms Ranaut, who won the Lok Sabha election from #HimachalPradesh's #Mandi, was about to board a… pic.twitter.com/vVlqlMqm8h — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 6, 2024