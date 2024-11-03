Kangana Ranaut blesses her brothers on Bhai Dooj

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut recently shared a heartwarming photo on social media celebrating the festival of Bhai Dooj with her brothers.

On Sunday, the actress posted a sweet photo of herself giving blessings to her brothers, Akshat and Karan. In the image, Kangana radiates joy as she smiles while posing for the candid click. In the caption, she simply wrote, “#bhaidooj.”

She also added Asha Bhosle’s iconic track “Mere Bhaiya, Mere Chanda.” In a follow-up post, the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ star is seen feeding sweets to her brother while holding a pooja thali. She captioned it, “Do you know that #bhaidooj is a festival where sisters vow to protect the dignity, pride, and overall well-being of their brothers? Missed you @varunranaut.” Ranaut wore an elegant suit for the occasion.

The 38-year-old actress had earlier shared glimpses from her family getaway. She joined her family for a picnic despite being unwell.

The post was captioned, “Woke up with a severe throat infection today. I had planned a picnic for my family but was really irritated by the infection and fever, so I decided not to join them. I never force myself to do anything against my wishes, but they all really forced me to join them. Honestly, it was such a great idea to get out of the house and get some sun, spicy noodles, and quality time with the kids. Sharing some moments from today with you all. Happy birthday again, dearest @ritu_ranaut002.”

Work-wise, Ranaut will next be seen in the upcoming biopic “Emergency” where she essays the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie has received a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) provided the filmmakers implement three edits and substantiate any controversial historical statements with credible sources. “Emergency” is Kangana’s second directorial effort after “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.”