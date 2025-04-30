Kangana Ranaut moves into her new MP bungalow in New Delhi

New Delhi: Actress and newly elected parliamentarian Kangana Ranaut has officially moved into her Member of Parliament bungalow in Delhi. The residence, over a century old, holds significant heritage value.

Kangana shared glimpses of her puja ceremony on Instagram Stories, marking the start of a new chapter. Dressed in a traditional white and red saree with gold jewelry, she captioned, “Finally got some time to shift to Delhi MP house.”

Restoring a 100-Year-Old MP House

Kangana later posted a photo of the temple corner of her home and revealed the challenges involved: “It was not easy to restore a century-old MP house.”

Professional Front: From ‘Emergency’ to Upcoming Thriller

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency, a historical biopic in which she portrayed Indira Gandhi. The film, directed and co-produced by Kangana herself, is based on the Indian Emergency and scripted by Ritesh Shah.

She recently wrapped up filming a thriller with R Madhavan, directed by A.L. Vijay. This marks the duo’s first collaboration since their 2015 hit, Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Kangana praised the experience on social media, calling it “amazing” and highlighting the support of director Suresh sir.

Manali Electricity Bill Controversy

In other headlines, Kangana sparked debate by alleging that the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd charged her ₹1 lakh monthly for electricity at her Manali residence. The board responded, confirming a ₹90,384 bill for two months and noted that she was a defaulter due to irregular payments. They also pointed out her home’s 94.82 kW load, which is 1,500% higher than a typical household.

Upcoming Projects: ‘The Legend of Didda’ on the Horizon

Kangana’s fans can also look forward to her next big project, “The Legend of Didda”, a sequel to her 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The historical epic is expected to further solidify her role as a leading figure in patriotic and period films.