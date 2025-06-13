Kangana Ranaut Speaks Out After Sunjay Kapoor’s Death: “Can’t Make Sense of 2025”

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has expressed her shock and sorrow over the sudden and tragic death of Sunjay Kapoor, ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. The unexpected incident, reportedly caused by a bee sting during a polo match, has left the entertainment world and social media in disbelief.

A Tragic and Unbelievable Death During Polo Match

According to early reports, Sunjay Kapoor was playing polo in England when a bee entered his mouth, stung him, and blocked his windpipe, leading to an immediate cardiac arrest. Despite signaling to stop the match due to discomfort, Kapoor collapsed and could not be revived.

Kangana detailed the incident in her Instagram story, writing:

“A bee went into his mouth (yes, madhumakkhi on the polo ground), stung him, and blocked his windpipe… he couldn’t breathe… he asked the game to be stopped but immediately died of a cardiac arrest.”

Kangana Reflects on the Chaos of 2025

The actress added a heartfelt and emotional note, echoing the thoughts of many overwhelmed by recent tragic events in India:

“Also, I am done with trying to make sense of all the bizarre events that 2025 is bringing into our lives. Everyone stay safe and keep praying to God.”

The year 2025 has already seen several devastating incidents, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, the Bengaluru stampede, and the Air India crash in Ahmedabad which claimed 241 lives.

Sunjay Kapoor’s Life and Legacy

Sunjay Kapoor, an industrialist and former husband of Karisma Kapoor, was also the Chairman of Sona Comstar. He was well-known in both business and social circles. His passing was confirmed by close friend and author Suhel Seth, who posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar … Om Shanti.”

Kapoor Family and Past Controversies

Sunjay Kapoor married Karisma Kapoor on September 29, 2003, in a Sikh wedding ceremony. The couple filed for divorce in 2014, which was finalized in 2016. The marriage had its share of turbulence, including a domestic violence case filed by Karisma against Sunjay and his mother.