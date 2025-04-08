‘Kannappa’ Team Seeks Blessings from Bageshwar Baba Ahead of Release

Chennai: Telugu star Vishnu Manchu, along with the core team of the upcoming mythological epic ‘Kannappa’, met with spiritual leader Bageshwar Dham Sarkar (Bageshwar Baba), Shri Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, on Tuesday.

A Spiritual Calling Beyond Film Promotions

With ‘Kannappa’ nearing its release, Vishnu Manchu is not just promoting the film but embracing a deeper spiritual journey. The movie tells the story of one of Lord Shiva’s fiercest and most devoted followers, and the team’s visit to Bageshwar Baba reflects this deeper connection.

Bageshwar Baba Praises the Film’s Vision

During their meeting, Bageshwar Baba blessed the film’s team, which includes Vishnu Manchu, director Mukesh Kumar Singh, and antagonist Arpit Ranka. He shared his thoughts on Kannappa’s devotion and watched snippets from the film, expressing his appreciation for its vision and execution.

“Celebrate Our Own Stories,” Says Bageshwar Baba

The spiritual leader emphasized the importance of telling Indian mythological stories rather than imitating Western narratives. He commended South Indian cinema for its cultural rootedness and expressed excitement about watching ‘Kannappa’ once it’s completed.

Vishnu Manchu’s Ongoing Jyotirlinga Yatra

In a parallel spiritual journey, Vishnu Manchu is also on a Jyotirlinga Yatra, visiting the twelve sacred shrines of Lord Shiva across India.

Recently, he visited the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra, marking his sixth temple visit. So far, he has visited:

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand)

(Uttarakhand) Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh)

and (Madhya Pradesh) Somnath and Nageshwar (Gujarat)

and (Gujarat) Trimbakeshwar (Maharashtra)

His upcoming visits include:

Bhimashankar and Grishneshwar (Maharashtra)

and (Maharashtra) Kashi Vishwanath (Uttar Pradesh)

(Uttar Pradesh) Vaidyanath (Jharkhand)

(Jharkhand) Mallikarjuna (Andhra Pradesh)

(Andhra Pradesh) Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu)

‘Kannappa’ – A Cinematic Ode to Devotion

‘Kannappa’ is a mythological epic based on the life of a fierce devotee of Lord Shiva. With a star-studded cast including Vishnu Manchu, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, and Preity Mukhundhan, the film promises grandeur and emotional depth.

Originally scheduled for an April 25 release, the film has been slightly delayed, and a new release date will be announced soon.