Kanpur Test will be my last if I don’t get a game at home: Shakib Al Hasan

Kanpur: The second Test against India will be the last for star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan if his country’s cricket board doesn’t give him a farewell match at home, the veteran announced on Thursday.

The 37-year-old great has played 69 Tests, scoring 4453 runs and taking 242 wickets.

“I have expressed my desire to play my last Test in Mirpur to BCB. I have told this to BCB, they agreed with me. They are trying to organise everything so that I can go to Bangladesh.

“If that won’t happen, the match against India in Kanpur would be my last in Test cricket,” said Shakib on the eve of the second and final Test against India here.

Shakib was named as an accused in a murder case back home during the political unrest that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He was a member of Parliament from her party, the Awami League.