Kapil Dev Backs Adani Group’s Push to Make Golf a Mainstream Sport in India

Landmark Moment for Indian Golf in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad witnessed a historic step forward for Indian golf with the launch of the Adani-PGTI Golf Training Academy at the Belvedere Golf & Country Club. This joint initiative between the Adani Group and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) aims to boost golf’s presence in the country and nurture a new generation of global golfing champions.

Adani Enters Professional Golf with New Tournament

Adding to the excitement, the Adani Group announced its official entry into Indian professional golf with the introduction of the ‘Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025’. This marks a significant move towards expanding the professional golf landscape in India.

Kapil Dev Applauds Corporate Support for Sports

Cricket legend Kapil Dev, who graced the event, praised Adani Group’s commitment to promoting sports beyond cricket. He emphasized the vital role of corporate support in nurturing sports like golf and making them more accessible.

“Most of the time, we see focus on cricket, but it makes me very happy that you are giving time to other sports like golf. Every tournament is a boost to the game,” said Kapil Dev.

Importance of Academies in Shaping Future Champions

Drawing a comparison with cricket, Kapil Dev stressed how academies play a pivotal role in grooming young talent.

“Why do we go to good schools and colleges? Because they produce top students. The same applies to sports. If there are quality academies in every city, we will create good golfers just like we have produced great cricketers,” he remarked.

Adani-PGTI Academy to Provide World-Class Training

The newly launched Adani-PGTI Golf Training Academy will provide international-standard infrastructure and coaching, helping aspiring golfers develop their skills at a professional level. With Ahmedabad as its base, the academy aims to make golf more accessible and encourage talent from across India.

Focus on Grassroots and Youth Tournaments

Kapil Dev also underlined the importance of grassroots development and organizing tournaments for young players.