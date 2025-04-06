Kapil Sharma Celebrates Ram Navami with New Poster of Upcoming Film

Mumbai: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma took to Instagram on the occasion of Ram Navami to share the new poster of his upcoming film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The poster, released in collaboration with the film’s makers, features Kapil in a wedding mandap setting alongside his on-screen bride.

A Mysterious Bride and a Prayerful Groom

In the poster, Kapil Sharma is seen with folded hands looking up in prayer, seemingly pleading for divine help. His bride, whose face is veiled, shows calm and pleasant expressions, contrasting Kapil’s tense demeanor. The setup hints at a comic yet emotional narrative, much like the first film.

Directed by Anukal Goswami

While the original Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon was helmed by Abbas-Mustan, the sequel is directed by Anukal Goswami, who also co-wrote the first part. Goswami has previously collaborated with Kapil on The Kapil Sharma Show. Abbas-Mustan are onboard as producers, along with Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain.

Kapil’s Previous Appearance and Atlee Controversy

Kapil Sharma was last seen in a cameo in the 2023 heist comedy Crew, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. He also made headlines after facing backlash for allegedly mocking director Atlee on his show The Great Indian Kapil Show. Kapil later clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that he never commented on Atlee’s looks, urging fans to judge the episode for themselves.