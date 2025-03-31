Kapil Sharma’s ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ First Look Hints at a Chaotic Bride-Groom Story

Mumbai: On the occasion of Eid, the makers of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 unveiled the first look of the upcoming film, hinting at a quirky yet chaotic love story.

Kapil Sharma Shares the First Look

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to share the first look, featuring himself with a mysterious bride. Dressed in a beige sherwani and sehra, Kapil’s expression appears surprised and slightly confused as he lifts a part of the sehra. Meanwhile, the bride, dressed in a blue bridal outfit with intricate embroidery, remains veiled, adding intrigue to the storyline.

The movie title Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is displayed in bold, with Eid Mubarak written on it. Kapil captioned the post, “Eid Mubarak #KKPK2.”

Cast and Crew

Starring Kapil Sharma and Manjot Singh, the sequel promises to bring back the signature comedy and chaos of the first film. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

About the First Installment

The first installment, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon?, was released in 2015 and marked Kapil Sharma’s Bollywood debut. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film featured a stellar cast, including Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Elli Avram, Varun Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Sharat Saxena, and Manoj Joshi.

The story revolved around a man who unknowingly marries three women living in the same building, with none of them realizing they share the same husband. The chaos escalates when all his wives receive invitations to his fourth wedding.

Kapil Sharma’s Journey in Bollywood

Kapil Sharma, who rose to fame after winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3 in 2007, has since become a household name. He has hosted and produced popular comedy shows such as Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Following his Bollywood debut, he also starred in Firangi and Zwigato.

With Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 on the way, fans are eagerly waiting to see Kapil Sharma return to the big screen with his signature comedy and chaos.