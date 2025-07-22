Karan Johar explains how audio podcasts offer a unique intimacy: It’s just a mic, you, and the host

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about the emotional depth that audio podcasts can create, highlighting how the absence of cameras allows for a more personal and vulnerable space.

KJo, who recently ventured into the audio medium with his audible podcast, “Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar,” described the format as uniquely intimate.

He said, “It’s just a mic, you, and the host,” emphasizing how this setup helps guests feel at ease, unjudged, and supported. When asked if guests found it easier to open up and be more vulnerable in an audio setup compared to video, Karan explained that the absence of cameras removes the pressure to perform, allowing guests to be more authentic.

Karan Johar told IANS, “There is definitely a certain intimacy that comes in when a podcast is involved—both for the people doing it & the people who are listening. In any medium of hosting guests, I always feel like you need to provide a safe space so that they can feel at ease, not judged, and supported with whatever they are speaking about. With a podcast, the pressure of performing for a camera is off; it’s just a mic, you, & the host.”

“There is a certain connection that is created that is hard to replicate on camera. A certain ease that sets in when your face doesn’t have to talk, only your mind & heart can take the lead and carry you through. That was special, and I’m so glad I got to witness them unfold into their most authentic and real versions of themselves through this show.”

Released just ahead of Johar’s birthday, the 10-episode series delves into various dimensions of navigating life in today’s fast-paced world. Over the course of ten episodes, the director has engaged in candid conversations with guests, including Konkona Sen Sharma, Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palkar, Preeti Shenoy, Masaba Gupta, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Ira Khan, Neha Dhupia, Durjoy Datta, Avantika Dutta, Gary Vaynerchuk, Raj Shamani, Kunal Shah, Peyush Bansal, Monika Halan, Sharan Hegde, Luke Coutinho, Kubbra Sait, Bhuvan Bam, Divija Bhasin, Sushant Divgikr, and Zakir Khan.