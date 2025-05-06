Karan Johar to Shah Rukh Khan: ‘All hail the king of the MET’

Mumbai: Global icon Shah Rukh Khan made a grand debut at the Met Gala 2025, lighting up the red carpet with his signature charm and timeless style. The moment he stepped out, the internet went into a frenzy, as described by his longtime friend and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Karan Johar’s Viral Tribute

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share his excitement, posting a video of Shah Rukh walking the red carpet and captioning it:

“All hail the king of the MET!!! The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts!!! Bhai you rule.”

He later reposted an image originally shared by Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani, with the caption:

“The King,” accompanied by the song “Here Comes The Hotstepper.”

Shah Rukh’s Look: Regal and Rebellious

Shah Rukh wore a custom ensemble by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, featuring:

A floor-sweeping black trench coat

An unbuttoned shirt

Chunky, diamond-studded jewellery with a bold “K” pendant

A dramatic walking stick topped with a tiger head

His outfit embodied this year’s theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, combining elegance with dramatic flair.

2025 Theme: Spotlight on Menswear

The 2025 Met Gala theme was inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. This year marked a historic moment for the event, as menswear took center stage.

Met Gala: The World’s Premier Fashion Event

Held annually in Manhattan, the Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Known as the most prestigious fashion event in the world, it gives attendees the chance to express themselves through avant-garde and culturally resonant fashion.

A Signature Appearance

Shah Rukh didn’t just pose—he waved, smiled, and even treated fans to his iconic pose, leaving an unforgettable mark on his first-ever Met Gala appearance.