Karan Singh Grover shares sweet message for Surabhi Jyoti on her wedding day

Mumbai: Actress Surbhi Jyoti, who predominantly works in television, is set to tie the knot with her partner Sumit Suri. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared pictures from her haldi ceremony, and actor Karan Singh Grover had the sweetest wish for her.

Surbhi wrote in the caption, “Yellow Love Affair”.

Karan, who was last seen in ‘Fighter’, also shared a picture from Surbhi’s wedding festivities, and wrote in the caption, “Congratulations @surbhijyoti and Sumit! Wish you a lifetime of joy and fun and laughter and awesomeness! Love you lots”.

Surbhi and Sumit are set to tie the knot on Sunday in the presence of their family and friends.

Surbhi, who hails from Jalandhar in Punjab, started her career in regional theatre and films. She has also been a radio jockey. She worked in Punjabi language films ‘Ik Kudi Punjab Di’, ‘Raula Pai Gaya’ and ‘Munde Patiala De’ as well as the Punjabi television series ‘Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na’ and ‘Kach Diyan Wanga’.

She rose to fame after her portrayal of Zoya Farooqui in the romantic drama ‘Qubool Hai’, for which she won numerous awards. She received wider attention after portraying a shape-shifting serpent named Bela Sehgal in the supernatural series ‘Naagin 3’.

Karan, on his part, was last seen in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Fighter’ in which he essayed the character of Sartaj Gill. It was earlier reported that in the original version of the script Karan Singh Grover was supposed to be captured by the militants in Pakistan, and killed. However, Karan sought changes in the script as he felt that him dying on screen won’t do justice to the film.

As per the film’s final narrative Karan and Akshay’s characters are captured in Pakistan after they cross the Line of Control during a dogfight with the Pakistan Air Force. They are tortured by the antagonist in Pakistan until the Pakistani government announces that they will be escorting them safely back to India.

However, the Air Dragons team of the Indian Air Force gets a shock as the chopper, which had gone to receive Karan and Akshay’s characters returns only with the dead body of Bash (portrayed by Akshay). It is learnt that he was brutally murdered by the antagonist and has imprisoned an injured Taj (portrayed by Karan).