Kareena grooves with brother Aadar Jain, ‘bhabhi’ Alekha on ‘Tareefan’

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shook a leg with her cousin brother Aadar Jain and his fiancée Alekha Advani at a lively mehendi ceremony.

Kareena Dances to ‘Tareefan’ with Aadar and Alekha

Alekha took to her Instagram stories to share a fun video originally posted by Nitasha Nanda. In the clip, Kareena is seen dancing to the popular track “Tareefan” from her 2018 film Veere Di Wedding. Dressed in a stunning turquoise A-line kurta, Kareena grooved to the beats alongside Alekha and even called Aadar, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, onto the dance floor to join the fun. The actress also performed the iconic hook step from the song.

Aadar and Alekha’s Love Story and Wedding Celebrations

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani had a Christian wedding in Goa earlier this year and are now preparing to marry according to Hindu traditions. Their mehendi ceremony, which took place on Wednesday evening, was an intimate and joyous occasion. The couple had previously exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa in January, surrounded by their close friends and family. Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha in September 2024.

Aadar Jain’s Bollywood Journey and Career Highlights

Aadar Jain, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, made his Bollywood debut with Qaidi Band in 2017 and was last seen in Hello Charlie. Previously, Aadar was in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria. He went public about his relationship with Alekha Advani in November 2023, sharing a heartfelt post on social media and describing her as the “light of my life.”

Kareena’s Social Media Post Celebrates Love and Family

On February 19, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt post on social media, celebrating love and family after her husband Saif Ali Khan’s recent incident. She posted a series of stunning photographs in a heavily embroidered outfit with a caption that read, “After the darkness, comes the light. Putting the negativity behind and embracing the joy… celebrating love and family with my favorite people. Love conquers all.”