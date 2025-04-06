Kareena Kapoor Enjoys a ‘Sunday Reset’ with Soha Ali Khan & Neha Dhupia

Mumbai: Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan spent her Sunday unwinding with sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, actress Neha Dhupia, and actor Angad Bedi. The cozy gathering included several close friends and featured food, fun, and heartwarming moments.

Glimpses from the Day Shared by Soha Ali Khan

Soha took to Instagram to share glimpses of their day. In one photo, the group is seen gathered around a table, enjoying a meal together. Another image captures Kunal Kemmu posing from the pool, while yet another shows him playing the piano with his daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Chess, Laughter, and Sweet Family Moments

The relaxing Sunday included Soha playing a game of chess with Inaaya. A light-hearted photo of Kunal balancing a spoon on his nose added a humorous touch to the post. Soha captioned her Instagram update as “Sunday reset” with a red heart emoji, capturing the essence of the day.

Kareena & Saif Celebrate Eid Post Tragic Incident

Earlier in the week, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan marked their first Eid celebration with family following the tragic stabbing incident that shook the Pataudi household. The couple was joined by Saba Ali Khan, Soha, and Kunal.

All the Pataudi siblings were dressed in elegant traditional outfits, with Kareena standing out in her signature style and poise.

Eid Special: Homemade Seviyan by Soha & Kunal

To make the festival even more special, Soha prepared the classic Eid dessert seviyan with Kunal. A heartwarming clip showed Kunal stirring the milk while Soha added sugar, adding a personal touch to the celebrations. Soha captioned the post:

“Is it even Eid without seviyan? Eid Mubarak from ours to yours.”

Kareena & Soha’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will reprise her role as Kalindi in the much-awaited sequel to her 2018 hit ‘Veere Di Wedding’.

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan is set to play the antagonist in ‘Chhorii 2’, opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha, who returns as Sakshi, battling dark forces to protect her child.