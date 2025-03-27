Kareena Kapoor Gets Nostalgic as She Revisits Special Moments with Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about the cherished moments she shared with Aamir Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan. On Thursday, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress shared glimpses of her most treasured experiences with the two iconic stars, both on-screen and off-screen.

A Nostalgic Throwback to Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena shared a behind-the-scenes video from Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she portrayed the role of Rupa. The video, shared on Aamir Khan’s new YouTube channel, offers fans a glimpse into her transformation for the character. From preparation to her on-screen portrayal, the video highlights Kareena’s journey in bringing Rupa to life.

In the clip, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao praised Kareena’s performance, calling her an ideal fit for the role. In the BTS footage, Kareena confessed that working alongside Aamir Khan in her third film together was a dream come true. She said, “To share the frame with Aamir sir has always been my dream because I have always been a huge Aamir Khan fan, and now working with him in my third film is really special.”

Kareena captioned the post simply as “throwback day,” reflecting on the special moments she shared during the making of the film.

A Sweet Throwback with Saif Ali Khan

In her next post, Kareena shared a rare candid picture with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. The image shows the two sitting on a couch with Kareena looking to the side. She captioned it with “throwback Thursday part 2” along with a red heart emoji, expressing her affection for the moment.

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Singham Again, where she shared the screen with Ajay Devgn. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

Kareena will also return in the highly anticipated Veere Di Wedding 2, the sequel to the 2018 film that starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania. Fans are eagerly waiting for her next big release!