Mumbai: On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt message celebrating the resilience, strength, and love that define motherhood. The actress also expressed her gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces, praising their bravery in Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Kareena’s Mother’s Day Message: “Don’t Underestimate a Mother”

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena re-shared a powerful note highlighting the emotional and physical endurance of mothers:

“Don’t underestimate a mother. She’s survived pain that would make others crumble. She’s endured sleep deprivation that breaks the mind. She’d held her baby while holding herself together. No applause. No break. Just relentless love. That’s strength.”

Her tribute resonated with many fans and followers who related to the unseen sacrifices that define motherhood.

Kareena Salutes Armed Forces After Operation Sindoor

A day after India’s bold military action against terror hideouts in PoK, Kareena Kapoor Khan also praised the Indian Armed Forces. She posted an image featuring Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi (Indian Army), and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh (Indian Air Force) with a caption:

“Grateful to the efforts of our armed forces. I salute their bravery and commitments to national security. Let’s stand united against terrorism. Jai Hind.”

Her statement came as a gesture of solidarity amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Indian Strikes Catch Pakistan Off Guard During Operation Sindoor

The Indian Air Force conducted precision strikes on nine terrorist infrastructure sites including Muridke (Lahore), Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad. Notably, these strikes were executed without crossing into Pakistani airspace, demonstrating India’s strategic and technological capability.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) confirmed the mission, codenamed Operation Sindoor, targeted the infrastructure used to plan attacks against India.

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, Sends Drones Across Border

Despite a ceasefire understanding announced on Saturday, Pakistan breached the truce by initiating shelling in border areas of Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab. Surveillance drones were also sent across the border but were swiftly engaged and neutralized by India’s S-400 air defense system, purchased from Russia despite pressure from Western sanctions.

Kareena’s Voice Adds Star Power to National Unity

With her dual message on Mother’s Day and national defense, Kareena Kapoor Khan has once again shown how celebrities can influence public sentiment positively. Her posts underscore the unseen sacrifices of mothers and the unflinching commitment of Indian soldiers protecting the nation’s sovereignty.