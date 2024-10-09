Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a shocking revelation about sister Karisma Kapoor

Mumbai: The trailer of the upcoming episode of the comedy sketch streaming show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ dropped on Wednesday, and it promises a healthy dose of humour and revelations from the Bollywood sibling pair Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The trailer shows Kareena making a huge revelation about her sister when she was asked about Karisma’s first Bollywood crush.

Kareena swiftly replied, “I think, Salman Khan” which left her sister stunned and gasping.

Karisma and Salman have worked together in many films in the 1990s like ‘Judwaa’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Biwi No.1’ and ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. In fact, it was on the sets of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ the black buck controversy surrounding Salman Khan erupted when it was alleged that the Bollywood superstar hunted a black buck.

The ghosts from the black buck incident continued to haunt Salman to this day as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, of the Bishnoi community that considers black buck to be sacred, has issued threats to the actor

Elsewhere in the episode, Kareena also revealed that she was the one to confess her love for husband Saif Ali Khan first, and even pushed him to get a tattoo of her name on his forearm.

Karisma also shared that there have been many instances when she asked her sister to watch movies as a strong recommendation only for the latter to get disappointed on watching those films as they were downright unbearable to watch.

At one point in the show, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek came dressed up as his uncle, Govinda, who recently suffered a bullet injury to his leg.

While interacting with Krushna Abhishek, Karisma shared that she used to shoot for songs with Govinda in one day to make the hot cost effective.