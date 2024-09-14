Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Earns Rs 1.62 Crore on Opening Day

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest release, The Buckingham Murders, grossed an impressive Rs 1.62 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day, as per a statement from the film’s production team on Saturday.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the murder mystery was released in cinemas on Friday and marks Kareena’s debut as a producer.

The film is co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films.

Balaji Telefilms took to social media to share the film’s box office success: “A career-best reviewed film and a performance shining brighter than ever in theaters! Rs 1.62 Cr NBOC Book your tickets now. #TheBuckinghamMurders in cinemas now.”

Set in the UK, The Buckingham Murders stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as Jasmeet Bhamra, a police officer grieving the loss of her child, who is assigned to investigate the case of a missing child.

The film also features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen in key roles.

The gripping storyline and Kareena’s intense performance have received widespread critical acclaim, making it one of the most talked-about films of the year.