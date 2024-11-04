Kareena Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Jacky shroff wish Tabu on 53rd birthday

Mumbai: As Bollywood star Tabu turned 53 on Monday, her friends and co-stars from the industry such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonali Bendra and Jacky Shroff wished her love, happiness and sunshine.

Jacky, who has worked with Tabu in films such as “Bharat” and “Kohrram” took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video montage of the actress. It featured several pictures of Tabu and was captioned with a “heart” emoji.

Tabu’s “Crew” co-star Kareena shared a monochrome picture of the actress dressed in Indian wear. She is seen fixing her earring as she got clicked.

Kareena wrote: “Geetu happy birthday sending you love always.”

Sonal Bendre, who starred alongside Tabu in the 1999 film “Hum Saath Saath Hain”, shared a still from the movie, which also stars Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, Mohnish Behl, Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Happy birthday @tabutiful Sunshine and love your way!”

On the work front, Tabu was last seen in the romantic thriller “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha”. The film was directed by Neeraj Pandey. It also stars Ajay Devgn. The movie marked their ninth film together.

Others, who were seen in the film included names such as Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar. The film story follows a couple whose love story spans two decades from 2000 to 2023, delving into the emotional depth and evolving dynamics of their relationship over two decades.

Last month,her film “Haider” , a 2014 political drama by Vishal Bhardwaj, completed 10 years in Hindi cinema. Tabu, who played Ghazala Meer in the film, expressed her gratitude and celebrated the moment.

She shared a video featuring moments from the film, which also stars Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan and Shraddha Kapoor among many others.

She wrote: “#Haider Oct 2 , 2014. A decade of all that followed…Thank you

@vishalrbhardwaj @shahidkapoor @utvfilms @shraddhakapoor @vishaldadlani @kaykaymenon02 @dollyahluwalia.”

“Haider”, which is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Hamlet”, was set amidst the insurgency-hit Kashmir conflicts of 1995. It is also based on Basharat Peer’s memoir “Curfewed Night”.

The film revolved around Shahid’s character Haider, a young student and a poet, who returns to Kashmir at the peak of the conflict to seek answers about his father’s disappearance and ends up being tugged into the politics of the state.