Kareena Kapoor Steps Out for Work Commitments After Attack on Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her first public appearance for work commitments after the recent attack on her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Makes Her Return to Work

The actress, who has stayed away from the limelight in recent days, was spotted heading to her professional commitments. Just days after the shocking stabbing incident involving Khan, Bebo made her return to work.

On February 11, Kareena was seen in Mumbai as she arrived on set. In a video that surfaced online, she could be seen walking toward her vanity van, greeting the paparazzi with a warm smile, folded hands, and a friendly wave before heading inside.

Also Read: Beth Mooney Claims Women’s Player of the Month Honour for January 2025

Casual Look for the Outing

For her work outing, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actress opted for a casual look, wearing a grey sweatshirt, black joggers, and white sneakers. She kept her look simple with a no-makeup appearance, her hair wet and left open, complemented by sleek black sunglasses.

Family Faces Challenging Period Following Saif’s Attack

Kareena and her family have been going through a tough time since Saif Ali Khan was attacked at their Bandra residence, leaving him severely injured.

The Mumbai Police have been investigating the case, and the fingerprint samples collected from the accused, Shariful Islam, who attacked Saif on January 16th, have been sent for examination. Initial reports have confirmed that some of the fingerprints match, but the police are still awaiting the final report for further clarity.

Kareena Requests Privacy Amid Media Attention

A few days ago, Kareena took to Instagram to request privacy for her family, urging the media to respect their space during this difficult time. She shared, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded.

As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage. While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety.”

She further added, “I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.”