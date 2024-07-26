Kargil Vijay Diwas Parliament Pays Tributes to Kargil War Heroes with Moment of Silence: Video

New Delhi: Parliament on Friday paid rich tributes to armed forces personnel who sacrificed their lives in the Kargil war.

As a mark of respect for the soldiers who laid their lives in the war, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members stood in silence for a brief while.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla recalled the bravery shown by the soldiers despite the tough conditions during the war, and paid tributes to their efforts in ensuring unity of the country.

Birla also expressed empathy for the relatives of the armed forces personnel who lost their lives in the war.

In the Upper House, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said a grateful nation is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, cherishing the indomitable courage and valour displayed by the Indian armed forces during the Kargil war.

“On this occasion, this House salutes the determination and commitment of our armed forces, for their extraordinary bravery leading to the resounding victory over the enemy despite the adverse weather conditions and difficult terrain of Kargil,” the Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

Over 500 soldiers made the supreme sacrifice in the conflict.

As a mark of respect for the departed souls, the House stood in silence for a brief while.

The Indian Army, on July 26, 1999, announced the successful culmination of ‘Operation Vijay’, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle in Kargil in Ladakh. The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas.