Karimnagar Youth Ends Life After 7-Year Relationship Ends in Betrayal

In a heartbreaking incident in Telangana’s Karimnagar district, a young man died by suicide after reportedly being betrayed by a girl he was in love with for seven years.

The youth, identified as Dar Ellesh, belonged to Lakshmanapalli village in Illandakunta Mandal.

Selfie Video Before Death

Before taking the extreme step, Ellesh recorded a selfie video, expressing anguish over the girl’s recent marriage to another man. In the video, he accused her of betrayal and revealed that he had call recordings as proof of their relationship.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Final Plea to Parents and Police

Ellesh reportedly urged his parents not to remove his body until the girl arrived. He also requested that legal action be taken against the girl’s family, holding them responsible for his mental trauma.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Recruits 57,000 for Govt Jobs Within a Year: Minister Sridhar Babu

Suicide by Train Near Village

Ellesh ended his life by jumping in front of a train. The incident has sent shockwaves across the region, bringing focus to youth mental health and the consequences of emotional distress.

Police Begin Investigation

The local police have registered a case and started an investigation. Authorities are examining the selfie video and mobile data to establish the full details of the case.