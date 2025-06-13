Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Sanjay Kapur Passes Away Suddenly at UK Polo Club

New Delhi: Prominent Indian businessman Sanjay Kapur, former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, passed away after collapsing during a polo match in England’s Guards Polo Club. The shocking incident occurred while he was actively participating in the game.

Eyewitnesses say Sanjay suddenly fell to the ground during the match. Medical help was called immediately and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, doctors were unable to revive him. Initial reports suggest that the cause of death was a massive heart attack.

A Successful Entrepreneur and Passionate Polo Player

Sanjay Kapur was known as a successful industrialist with business interests in automobiles, real estate, and several other sectors. He had a strong passion for polo and regularly participated in international tournaments.

His untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the business and sports community, with tributes pouring in from fans, friends, and prominent personalities on social media.

Marriage and Divorce with Bollywood Actress Karisma Kapoor

Sanjay Kapur married actress Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple has two children – daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. However, their relationship turned sour, and Karisma filed for divorce in 2014, which was officially granted in 2016.

During the high-profile divorce proceedings, Karisma made several serious allegations against Sanjay, including mental and emotional abuse. The case drew considerable media attention at the time.

Second Marriage to Priya Sachdev

Following his divorce from Karisma, Sanjay Kapur married model and entrepreneur Priya Sachdev. The couple has a son and was often seen together at events and on social media.

Priya and Sanjay were considered one of the stylish business couples in India, frequently appearing in lifestyle publications and elite circles.

Tributes and Reactions Pour In

News of Sanjay Kapur’s sudden death has led to an outpouring of grief on social media. Several celebrities, business leaders, and well-wishers have shared heartfelt tributes expressing shock and sorrow.

As of now, Karisma Kapoor has not released an official statement, but sources close to her reveal that she is in deep shock over the news.