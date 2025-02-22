Karnataka: BJP and Congress Clash Over Bengaluru’s Proposed Division

Bengaluru: The political landscape in Karnataka has intensified as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Congress government lock horns over the proposed division of Bengaluru City.

The debate has sparked heated discussions, with BJP leaders strongly opposing the Congress-led government’s initiative to restructure the state capital into multiple administrative zones.

BJP Opposes Division, Calls It an ‘Insult’ to Kempe Gowda’s Vision

Speaking at the BJP state office, “Jagannath Bhavan,” Leader of the Opposition and senior BJP leader R. Ashoka voiced strong opposition to the Congress government’s plan. He emphasized that dividing Bengaluru would be a direct insult to the city’s founder, Kempe Gowda.

“Nearly 90 percent of Bengaluru’s population believes in Kempe Gowda’s vision. By dividing the city, the government is disrespecting their sentiments,” Ashoka declared. “Bengaluru was built as a united city and should remain so.”

Ashoka ridiculed the Congress administration’s claims about transforming Bengaluru into a global city. He questioned the rationale behind expanding the city’s boundaries when basic civic issues like potholes, stalled infrastructure projects, and traffic congestion remain unaddressed.

BJP Criticizes Congress for Misplaced Priorities

The opposition leader further lambasted the Congress government, stating that instead of improving the condition of Bengaluru’s 198 wards and holding long-overdue municipal elections, the administration is focusing on a “Greater Bengaluru” plan.

“Roads are crumbling, development projects are stalling, and now the government is discussing building tunnel roads 150 feet underground when existing surface-level tunnels are already failing. Is this their idea of urban planning?” Ashoka remarked.

Congress’ Vision for Greater Bengaluru

The Congress government, under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, introduced a Bill in July 2024 proposing the division of Bengaluru into smaller administrative units. The goal, according to Congress leaders, is to enhance governance efficiency, improve infrastructure planning, and streamline political accountability.

Deputy CM Shivakumar is a key proponent of this initiative, arguing that Bengaluru’s rapid population growth necessitates structural changes.

“Bengaluru was never designed for a population of 1.4 crore and an equal number of vehicles. Without spreading out the city and enhancing infrastructure, traffic congestion will remain our biggest challenge,” said Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

BJP Slams Congress for Failed Promises and Poor Governance

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra strongly criticized the Congress government, asserting that dividing Bengaluru is not in the best interest of the city’s development. He argued that Congress leaders have repeatedly failed to implement meaningful reforms and that their new vision for Bengaluru is unrealistic.

“At the start of their tenure, Congress promised to make Bengaluru a world-class city, comparing it to Singapore. Now, their own ministers admit that even divine intervention cannot fix the city’s infrastructure issues,” Vijayendra remarked, referencing Deputy CM Shivakumar’s recent statement on Bengaluru’s condition.

Ashoka further accused the Congress government of neglecting the city’s essential services, alleging that Bengaluru has turned into an “orphaned city” under its rule.

“Markets are filled with garbage piles, roads are broken, and accidents due to poor infrastructure are rising. IT industry veterans like Mohandas Pai have publicly criticized the city’s worsening state,” he added.

BJP Pushes for Early Municipal Elections

In response to Congress’ governance approach, the BJP has decided to advocate for early municipal elections in Bengaluru. BJP leaders announced the formation of a 15-member legal team to challenge the delay in local body elections and push for a timely electoral process.

“The longer Congress remains in power, the more Bengaluru suffers. We will ensure that elections happen soon so that the people can elect a responsible administration focused on genuine development,” Ashoka stated.

Concerns Over Law and Order in Bengaluru

Apart from governance failures, BJP leaders also raised concerns over the declining law and order situation in the city. Ashoka alleged that Bengaluru’s administration has fallen into the hands of the mafia, further deteriorating safety and security.

“The Congress government has lost control of the city. Crime rates are rising, and illegal activities are rampant. If this continues, Bengaluru will lose its reputation as India’s Silicon Valley,” he warned.

Congress Defends Its Plans, Promises Infrastructure Overhaul

Despite the fierce opposition, Congress leaders continue to defend their proposal, insisting that dividing Bengaluru into manageable zones is the only way to handle its growing challenges effectively.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara reiterated the need for long-term urban planning. “We are working on alternatives, including flyovers, underpasses, and tunnel roads. These solutions require time and financial resources, but they are necessary to ensure the city’s future sustainability,” he explained.

Deputy CM Shivakumar also dismissed BJP’s criticism, asserting that his government is committed to fixing Bengaluru’s problems and making it a global city. He assured that consultations with stakeholders would continue before implementing the proposed restructuring plan.