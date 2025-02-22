Karnataka Border District in Turmoil Following Language-Based Attack on Bus Conductor

Bengaluru: Tension erupted in the border district of Belagavi on Saturday after a bus conductor was assaulted by a group of people for requesting them to speak in Kannada.

The incident has intensified the ongoing language controversy in the region, leading to protests by Kannada organizations.

Protests and Road Blockages in Belagavi

Kannada activists staged a protest and blocked the Belagavi-Bagalkot Road, demanding immediate police action against those responsible for the attack on the RTC conductor. The assault occurred on Friday in Belagavi district, leading to heightened tensions and public unrest.

Police Forcefully Removes Protestors

The police intervened in the protest, forcibly removing Kannada activists, including women, and taking them to an undisclosed location. The move has further fueled the controversy surrounding the incident, as calls for justice intensify.

Transport Minister Responds to the Incident

Reacting to the assault, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy emphasized that those living in the state should learn Kannada. While acknowledging that people are free to speak their mother tongue, he stated that they must also speak Kannada while in Karnataka. “All parties should condemn such incidents,” he added.

Details of the Assault on the RTC Conductor

The assault occurred near the Balekundri region when the conductor, Mahadevappa Hukkeri, questioned a boy who was traveling with a free ticket meant for women. During the argument, the boy responded in Marathi, prompting the conductor to request that he speak in Kannada. This led to a confrontation, during which the boy, along with a group of others, physically assaulted the conductor, demanding that he learn Marathi.

Background of Language Tensions in Belagavi

The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), which has historically pushed for Marathi dominance in the region, has previously engaged in violent protests over language issues. The MES even succeeded in preventing the Kannada flag from being hoisted at the Belagavi City Corporation. However, Minister Reddy noted that the situation has since changed.

POCSO Case Filed Against the Conductor

The situation took a more serious turn when the minor girl involved in the assault filed a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case against the conductor, accusing him of misbehavior. The Marihala police have since registered the case, and investigations are underway.

Police Commissioner Reacts to the Case

Belagavi Police Commissioner Lada Martin stated that both a complaint and counter-complaints had been filed concerning the bus conductor’s assault. “The minor girl has filed a POCSO case, and the police are investigating the matter. We need to ascertain the truth through the investigation,” he said.

Conductor Denies Misbehavior Claims

In response to the POCSO charges, Mahadevappa Hukkeri questioned the timing of the complaint, asking why it was filed after he had lodged an assault complaint. “If I had misbehaved with the girl, they should have immediately filed a complaint. Why wait until after I filed my complaint?” he said. He further defended his 18 years of service, stating he had never misbehaved in his career.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Demands Arrests

T.A. Narayana Gowda, the state president of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, strongly condemned the assault, calling it unacceptable. “Marathi youths brutally assaulted Mahadevappa simply because he spoke in Kannada and didn’t speak in Marathi. The Belagavi police must arrest every individual involved in this attack,” he demanded. Gowda warned that any failure to take action would lead to severe consequences.

Security Heightened in Sensitive Areas

Given the historical tensions over language issues in the region, the Karnataka police have increased security in sensitive areas. Minister for PWD and Belagavi district in-charge Satish Jarkiholi stated that he would respond once the police investigation report is available.

Strong Warning Against Language Fanatics

Gowda concluded with a stern warning: “Anyone living on Karnataka’s land must learn Kannada and integrate as Kannadigas. If anyone attempts to impose their language and resort to violence, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike will teach them a fitting lesson.” His message highlighted the increasing frustration among Kannadigas regarding language-related violence in the region.