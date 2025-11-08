Karnataka CM: Govt to soon issue orders on Rs 3,300 per quintal for sugarcane

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday stated that the government would soon issue an order on the price of Rs 3,300 per quintal for sugarcane in the state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was speaking to the media in Bengaluru after garlanding the statue of Saint Kanakadasa on the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanti on Saturday. Answering a question about sugar factory owners, including BJP leader and factory owner Murugesh Nirani, who claimed they would only be able to pay Rs 3,200 per quintal, CM Siddaramaiah clarified that nothing of that sort was happening.

He said the price had been agreed upon by all parties during the meeting. “There is nothing like announcing one thing and doing another. The factory owners were initially unwilling to accept Rs 3,200 until the Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi district intervened. After the DC’s intervention, they agreed. Additionally, the government will provide Rs 50, and the factories will have to provide another Rs 50,” the Chief Minister stated. He added that the order would be issued soon. Minister for Sugar Shivananda Patil will meet the sugarcane farmers shortly and make an announcement, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

The government is also holding another round of meetings to address other contentious issues between sugarcane farmers and factory managements. Speaking about Kanakadasa Jayanti, CM Siddaramaiah said the government was celebrating the occasion with reverence in all districts, taluks, and gram panchayats. The Congress-led government, he said, is committed to ensuring that the messages and ideals of Kanakadasa reach the people.

“Kanakadasa was not only a devotee but also a visionary who sought social change. He authored many works and was a devoted follower of Lord Krishna. When he went to the pilgrimage centre at Udupi and was denied entry, his deep devotion moved the Lord himself to turn and give him darshan. Such was his greatness,” CM Siddaramaiah said. “We are celebrating the birth anniversary of Kanakadasa.

Though he was born into the Kuruba (shepherd) community, he grew to be a universal man. We all belong to humankind. Those who possess humanity are truly human; those who lack it are not fit to be called human beings,” he added. He further said that Kanakadasa communicated his ideals through his keertanas, devotional songs, and writings, and the government is honouring him for his contributions.