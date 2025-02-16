Karnataka Congress Faces Internal Turmoil: Rising Factionalism Threatens Party Unity

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress party in Karnataka, once considered a solid and united front, is now facing a severe phase of internal discord.

The growing rift between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar threatens to escalate into a full-fledged power struggle, raising concerns within the party and its high command.

Siddaramaiah’s Camp Gears Up for Massive Conventions

Sources reveal that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s faction is planning a series of massive conventions for oppressed and backward classes across Karnataka.

While publicly positioned as a move to strengthen the party, political analysts believe these conventions aim to reinforce Siddaramaiah’s status as the primary leader of Dalits, backward classes, and minorities. By doing so, his camp intends to send a strong message to the Congress high command and Shivakumar to deter any challenge to his leadership.

Ministers aligned with Siddaramaiah have already started rallying support for these conventions. Reports suggest that efforts are being made to get Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, to inaugurate these events, further solidifying Siddaramaiah’s standing within the party.

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna has stated that the Congress high command has responded positively to the idea. Similarly, Minister for Health H.C. Mahadevappa has reaffirmed that Siddaramaiah remains a mass leader whose leadership is unquestionable within the party.

Shivakumar Under Pressure Following Legal Relief for Siddaramaiah

D.K. Shivakumar, who has been vying for greater power within the party, is reportedly unsettled by these developments. This comes after a Karnataka High Court decision quashed the plea for a CBI investigation into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, where Siddaramaiah was named as accused number one.

Shivakumar’s faction perceives this as a tactical move by Siddaramaiah’s supporters to sideline him and weaken his influence as the State President of the Karnataka Congress unit. Adding to this tension, Minister Rajanna has openly stated his willingness to take over as State President, even offering to resign from his ministerial post if necessary.

Battle for Control: Growing Tensions Within Congress

Shivakumar has long projected himself as an influential leader, matching Siddaramaiah’s stature within the party. Both leaders have worked to maintain a façade of unity, successfully countering opposition attacks from the BJP and JD(S). However, the brewing tensions now indicate a looming crisis.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, has fueled speculation by claiming that if Siddaramaiah does not step down by November 2024, the Congress will face an internal revolt, possibly leading to street-level conflicts between factions.

Congress High Command Faces Tough Choices

The Congress high command finds itself in a precarious situation, struggling to manage the intensifying rivalry. While Rahul Gandhi has openly expressed his support for Siddaramaiah, he has also acknowledged Shivakumar’s sacrifices and contributions to the party, especially during critical junctures.

Shivakumar has previously revealed that he was given two choices before his imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case: either join the BJP or go to Tihar Jail. He chose the latter, reinforcing his loyalty to Congress. His strong stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Hindutva politics has made him a crucial figure in the party’s national strategy.

Implications for Congress in Karnataka

Karnataka remains the largest state currently governed by Congress, making this internal rift a matter of national concern for the party. If the factionalism escalates unchecked, it could weaken the party’s standing in the state, providing the opposition with ample opportunities to capitalize on internal discord.

With both leaders unwilling to back down, the Congress leadership faces a daunting challenge in ensuring stability and preventing the situation from spiraling into a full-blown crisis. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether the party can maintain unity or succumb to internal power struggles.