Karnataka Congress Government Hands Over Covid ‘Scam’ Probe to CID

Bengaluru: The Congress-led government in Karnataka, under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has officially transferred the investigation of the Covid ‘scam’ to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

This decision comes two months after an FIR was registered regarding alleged corruption in Covid management during the tenure of the previous BJP government.

The probe will be conducted by a CID team led by Superintendent of Police Raghavendra Hegde, along with three Deputy Superintendents of Police (Dy SPs). According to sources, the investigation will focus on financial irregularities, mismanagement of Covid funds, and fraudulent Covid testing claims.

Political Fallout: Congress vs BJP

The Covid ‘scam’ controversy has become a major political flashpoint in Karnataka. The ruling Congress government has been using the issue to counter corruption allegations leveled against it, including the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam involving CM Siddaramaiah and the tribal welfare board scam.

The government has hinted at possible action against key figures from the previous administration, including former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, former Health Minister B. Sriramulu, and BJP MP K. Sudhakar.

Details of the Covid ‘Scam’ Investigation

The FIR regarding the Covid scam was initially lodged at Vidhana Soudha police station on December 13, 2023, targeting senior officials and staff involved in pandemic-related mismanagement.

The allegations include:

Fake RT-PCR testing claims : The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reportedly conducted 84 lakh RT-PCR tests , generating bills worth Rs 502 crore , out of which Rs 400 crore has already been paid. The government is questioning the plausibility of conducting two tests per household .

: The reportedly conducted , generating bills worth , out of which has already been paid. The government is questioning the . Massive discrepancies at Kidwai Hospital : The hospital allegedly conducted 24 lakh tests , leading to a bill of Rs 146 crore , despite lacking technical capacity or ICMR approval .

: The hospital allegedly conducted , leading to a bill of , despite lacking . Embezzlement of Covid relief funds: Alleged mismanagement and siphoning of funds meant for pandemic relief efforts.

Congress Government’s Stance

The Karnataka government had earlier formed a special cabinet sub-committee led by Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar to examine the findings of the Justice John Michael D’Cunha Commission. The commission was set up to investigate Covid-related financial irregularities and submit recommendations for further action.

Shivakumar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to exposing corruption: “Officials are conducting an investigation based on the recommendations of Justice Michael Cunha’s committee on Covid management-related irregularities. Those who embezzled Covid funds will not be spared.”

He further questioned the validity of the large-scale testing claims, particularly within BBMP limits and Kidwai Hospital, emphasizing the need for a thorough forensic audit and legal accountability.

Political and Legal Implications

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was originally tasked with probing the case, reportedly hesitated to move forward due to the involvement of powerful politicians and senior bureaucrats. The decision to shift the investigation to the CID has therefore raised eyebrows in political circles.

With CID officers now leading the probe, there is speculation about whether the investigation will escalate into legal action against former BJP leaders and officials. If substantial evidence is found, it could lead to criminal prosecutions and further political turmoil in Karnataka.

Looking Ahead: Next Steps in the Probe

The CID is expected to:

Conduct a forensic audit of Covid-related expenditures .

. Summon former officials, ministers, and bureaucrats for questioning.

for questioning. Investigate procurement fraud, inflated billing, and mismanagement of Covid relief funds.

As the probe progresses, both the Congress and BJP are likely to continue trading accusations over corruption and governance failures.

The Karnataka government’s handling of the Covid scam investigation will be closely watched, as it could have far-reaching political and legal consequences for both parties in the run-up to the next state elections.