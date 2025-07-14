Karnataka Congress in Trouble: Leaders Accused of Buying Support from MLAs

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress government in Karnataka is facing fresh political turbulence as Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar of horse-trading in an alleged bid to consolidate power within the party.

In a scathing statement to ANI, Joshi claimed that both leaders are engaged in efforts to “buy MLAs with money and power.” He said,

“Horses are ready for sale, and buyers are ready. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are both involved in trading MLAs. The Congress high command is weak. Whoever wins MLAs will become CM.”

Congress Denies Rift, But Internal Support Grows for DK Shivakumar

The allegations come at a time when speculation about a leadership change within the Congress is gaining traction. Two Congress MLAs — Tanveer Sait and HA Iqbal Hussain — have publicly expressed support for DK Shivakumar’s elevation to Chief Minister, with predictions that the change could occur within “two to three months.”

Despite this, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders have dismissed reports of any leadership change, asserting that the current government has a full mandate and CM Siddaramaiah will continue his term.

BJP Accused of Using ED, CBI to Pressure Congress MLAs

In a sharp counter, Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar accused the BJP of using central agencies like the ED and CBI to intimidate Congress lawmakers and push them towards defection. He claimed that BJP has identified 55 Congress MLAs for raids in an effort to destabilize the government.

“I’m ready to face anything. ED and CBI threats won’t scare us. BJP has sent agents to many MLAs’ homes already,” said Kashappanavar.

Congress Govt Under Internal Review Amid Performance Scrutiny

While party leaders maintain a public front of unity, sources suggest an internal performance review is underway. Some ministers are reportedly under watch for corruption and inefficiency, although no official decisions have been announced.

These developments come just over a year after the Congress won a clear majority in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, forming the government under the leadership of CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.