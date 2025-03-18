Karnataka Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar to Visit Delhi for Discussion on Pennar River Water Dispute

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar announced on Tuesday that he will be visiting New Delhi to discuss the ongoing Pennar River water dispute and issues related to water flowing from the Kolar region towards Tamil Nadu. Shivakumar is scheduled to meet with Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C. R. Patil, for discussions regarding the resolution of the water-sharing concerns between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu to Resolve Pennar River Dispute

Before leaving for Delhi, Shivakumar stated, “The Supreme Court had directed both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states to hold discussions among themselves and resolve the Pennar River water dispute. However, on Monday night, we received information that Tamil Nadu’s representatives would not be attending the meeting and would be submitting a separate appeal.” He further confirmed that he would attend the meeting to ensure Karnataka’s concerns were addressed and to keep the dialogue open.

Shivakumar explained that while the truth of the matter would only be clear during the meeting, he felt it was important not to reject the invitation to discuss the dispute. He emphasized his commitment to finding a resolution through direct discussions, stating, “I should not reject the invitation, so I will attend the meeting and hold discussions.”

Meeting Other Ministers and Addressing Safety Concerns

In addition to the Pennar River dispute, Shivakumar expressed his intention to meet with ministers from other departments, including the Forest Minister, if time permitted. He also responded to questions about a recent incident at a construction site, where the collapse of an electric pole led to the death of a woman. Shivakumar stressed the importance of safety measures at construction sites and confirmed that he had issued instructions to prevent such accidents in the future.

Karnataka’s Stand on the Proposed Dam

The Pennar River water dispute has been a contentious issue, particularly regarding the proposed construction of a dam across the Markendeya River, a tributary of the Pennar. Shivakumar, defending the dam project, stated that Tamil Nadu’s concerns were not justified. “The proposed dam would not affect Tamil Nadu in any way. They are aware of the water scarcity in Kolar district in Karnataka,” he asserted.

The Importance of Dialogue for a Resolution

Shivakumar has consistently emphasized the importance of dialogue between the governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to resolve the water-sharing issue. He noted that taking the legal route could be time-consuming and expensive, which is why he favors resolving the issue through direct talks. He had also earlier held discussions with Union Minister of State for Water Resources and Railways, V Somanna, who hails from Karnataka, to explore possible solutions.