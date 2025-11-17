Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar rejects reshuffle talk, says leaders survive only if party does

New Delhi: Amid strong rumours of a cabinet reshuffle, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Monday ruled out the possibility of any such move.

Party sources, however, indicated that the development is likely to create further strife within the party, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is keen on reshuffling the cabinet.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Shivakumar, when asked about his meeting with party President Mallikarjun Kharge, said, “It is natural for any State President to meet the National President. There is nothing special about it. The meeting was about party matters. There were issues concerning office inauguration, trusts and other matters.”

When asked about the talk of a cabinet reshuffle, Shivakumar categorically said that no such development is taking place and the issue is not on the cards. “If the Congress party exists, you and I can survive. I came here to discuss party matters. There is no cabinet reshuffle, and nothing related to it.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah left for Delhi from Bengaluru this morning. Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, the CM’s Legal Advisor and MLA A.S. Ponnanna, and senior MLA Ashok Pattan accompanied him to the national capital.

Earlier, sacked minister K.N. Rajanna met CM Siddaramaiah at his residence and held a discussion with him for about 20 minutes. Minister Mahadevappa was also present. Sources stated that Rajanna asked the Chief Minister to reinstate him in the cabinet and convince the national leadership that he is a loyal follower committed to the Congress party’s ideology. Rajanna was removed from the cabinet following his contradictory comments on Rahul Gandhi’s statement on voter fraud.

Rajanna has also warned the Congress party of facing a complete defeat in his native Tumakuru district, and his supporters have begun organising events without carrying the party flag.

After reaching Delhi, CM Siddaramaiah is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is also expected to meet Kharge later and discuss the cabinet reshuffle.

Sources within the Congress party revealed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is keen to take up the task of cabinet reshuffle and assert his supremacy within the Congress party. Shivakumar, however, is opposing any such move.