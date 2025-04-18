Karnataka: Four from Telangana Killed in Road Accident

Raichur: In a tragic road accident near Amarpura in Karnataka’s Raichur district, four people from Telangana lost their lives and two others were injured on Friday.

Victims Identified as Residents of Hindupur

The deceased have been identified as Nagaraj (28), Somu (38), Nagabhushan (36), and Murali (38), all residents of Hindupur in Telangana.

Overspeeding Led to Loss of Control

According to police reports, the victims were traveling in a goods vehicle towards Shahapura town in Yadgir district to attend a sheep fair. Due to overspeeding, the driver lost control, and the vehicle collided with a bridge parapet.

Four Killed on the Spot, Two Injured

Four individuals sitting in the front section of the vehicle died instantly due to the impact. The driver, Anand, suffered serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Survivor Recounts the Events

A survivor of the crash told police that the group had gone to purchase sheep from the fair in Shahapur. They had dinner and gone to sleep by 10 p.m., unaware of who was driving at the time. He regained consciousness only after being revived by the police.

Recent Road Accidents in Karnataka

April 11: Collision in Yadgir District

On April 11, four people, including three women from the same family, died in a collision between a goods vehicle and a Road Transport Corporation bus in Yadgir district.

April 5: Mini-Bus Accident in Kalaburagi

Five people died and 11 were injured when a mini-bus rammed into a parked truck near Nelogi Cross, close to Jevargi town in Kalaburagi. The group was on their way to visit the Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargah.

April 3: Fatal Crash on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

In another incident on April 3, four individuals heading to a relative’s funeral died after their car collided with a KSRTC Airavat luxury bus on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.