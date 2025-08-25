Karnataka govt’s agenda is eradication of Sanatana Dharma, says Surya on Dharmasthala case

Bengaluru: Commenting on the decision of the state government to investigate the alleged mass grave case, BJP Yuva Morcha National President and Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya accused the Karnataka Congress of allegedly trying to eradicate Sanatana Dharma.

Tejasvi Surya made these remarks while speaking at an event near NICE Road in Bengaluru as part of the ‘Dharm Yuddh’ campaign launched by the state BJP in connection with the alleged Dharmasthala mass graves case.

Surya also questioned the Karnataka government claiming, “Is it true that you formed an Special Investigation Team immediately after a Delhi leader told you to do so. Who was that Delhi leader?”

Call the move a conspiracy, Tejasvi Surya demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

“Ten lawyers are appearing in favour of those who made the YouTube video. Lawyers who usually charge five to ten lakh rupees are coming to defend them. For such lawyers to appear, it must be the Chief Minister himself who is backing them,” Tejasvi Surya alleged.

“We have no faith that the SIT will bring out the truth. The people also have no trust in the government. This government’s agenda is the eradication of Sanatana Dharma,” Tejasvi Surya alleged.

Referring to DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, he said, “He compared Sanatana Dharma to HIV and cholera. With the same agenda, this government is hatching plots.”

He further alleged, “As part of the conspiracy, the state government had formed an SIT and is conducting an investigation. Why was the SIT formed without knowing the background or antecedents of the masked man? Senior police officers had advised the Chief Minister not to form an SIT. But ignoring their advice, the CM hastily constituted it. If it had been any other religious centre instead of a Hindu one, would the CM have still formed an SIT?”

Surya went on to claim, “Did you form the SIT immediately after Delhi leaders told you to, just like you enforced the Rohith Vemula Act? On the issue of forming the SIT, I have spoken to some senior police officers. They informed me that they had advised against it. Even after receiving this advice, Siddaramaiah went ahead and created the SIT. If that is the case, under whose pressure did Siddaramaiah constitute the SIT? He must answer this question.”

He further alleged that the government, in the name of the Rohith Vemula Act, is trying to divide the Hindu community along caste lines.

Later, near PES University on the Ring Road close to NICE Road in Bengaluru, MLA Ravi Subramanya flagged off the ‘Dharm Yuddh’ pilgrimage to Dharmasthala for the “protection of dharma and against propaganda.”