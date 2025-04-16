Karnataka High Court Orders Crackdown on Fake Clinics Run by Unqualified “Doctors”

In a strong-worded judgment, the Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to identify and shut down clinics run by unqualified individuals, popularly referred to as “quacks,” who are posing as legitimate doctors across the state, especially in rural areas.

Justice M Nagaprasanna Highlights Threat to Public Health

Justice M Nagaprasanna, presiding over the case, emphasized the danger posed by these unlicensed practitioners, stating:

“It is these quacks, who project themselves to be Doctors, that are endangering the life of innocent rural people.”

He further criticized the state for its “blissful ignorance” toward the growing number of unauthorized clinics and urged immediate and lawful action to curb the spread.

Registry to Send Order to Health Secretary for Action

The High Court instructed the Registry to transmit the order to the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, demanding strict enforcement against clinics operated by unqualified persons. The state government has been asked to submit an action taken report to the court.

Case Background: SSLC Holder Posed as Doctor in Mandya

The court was hearing a petition by one Dr A A Muralidharswamy, who sought registration of his clinic—Sri Lakshmi Clinic in Mandya District—under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2007. However, it was revealed that the petitioner only possessed an SSLC qualification and no formal medical education.

Court Questions Petitioner’s Legitimacy as a Doctor

The bench noted several red flags during the proceedings:

The petitioner addressed himself as a Doctor .

. He is the sole operator of the clinic with no supporting staff.

of the clinic with no supporting staff. He failed to produce valid medical certificates.

The only document presented was a certificate from the Indian Board of Alternative Medicine, issued in 2001, which the court found lacking credibility and detail.

No Qualification, No Registration: Petition Dismissed

The court ruled:

“It is plain and simple that the petitioner being an SSLC, cannot call himself a doctor, much less, practicing as a doctor.”

Consequently, the petition was dismissed outright with strong instructions to the state to act against such illegal practices.

Case Title: Dr A A Muralidharswamy vs. State of Karnataka & Others

Case No: WRIT PETITION NO. 33364 OF 2024

Citation: 2025 LiveLaw (Kar) 143