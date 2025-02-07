Karnataka High Court to Deliver Judgment on B.S. Yediyurappa’s Plea to Quash POCSO Case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court is set to deliver its judgment on a petition filed by Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa, seeking to quash the charges filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The verdict, expected on Friday, will determine whether the case against the veteran leader will proceed or be dismissed.

Background of the Case

The legal battle stems from an FIR registered at the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru, based on a complaint by the mother of a minor girl.

The complainant alleged that Yediyurappa sexually harassed her 17-year-old daughter on February 2, 2024, at his residence when she approached him for assistance regarding another sexual assault case.

The former Chief Minister has consistently denied these accusations, asserting that they are politically motivated.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which took over the probe, filed a charge sheet on June 27, 2024. The charge sheet includes sections from the POCSO Act and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including:

Section 354(A) IPC – Sexual harassment

– Sexual harassment Section 204 IPC – Destruction of documents or electronic records

– Destruction of documents or electronic records Section 214 IPC – Offering bribes to conceal an offense

The prosecution alleges that after the girl resisted the alleged harassment and left the room, Yediyurappa refused to offer any further assistance.

The charge sheet also claims that when the victim posted photos and videos related to the incident on social media, Yediyurappa’s intermediaries contacted her and offered Rs 2 lakh in cash to delete the evidence.

Legal Developments and Arguments in Court

A Bench led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna heard the case and had reserved its judgment on January 17 after considering arguments from both sides.

The court had also extended the interim stay on proceedings against Yediyurappa until the verdict is pronounced.

The prosecution argued that Yediyurappa’s move to quash the case was strategic, pointing out that his petition was filed only after the complainant (the victim’s mother) passed away on May 26, 2024, due to health complications. They alleged that the former Chief Minister sought to exploit this development to evade legal scrutiny.

However, Yediyurappa’s defense, led by senior counsel C.V. Nagesh, dismissed these claims, arguing that the former Chief Minister had no knowledge of the complainant’s death when filing the petition.

The defense also questioned the credibility of the complainant, highlighting that she had previously filed multiple FIRs against senior IAS, IPS, and government officials.

The counsel further pointed to inconsistencies in the timeline of the allegations, noting that the FIR was registered 45 days after the alleged incident, which raised doubts about its authenticity. “This delay in reporting is suspicious and raises concerns about the motives behind the case,” the defense contended.

Yediyurappa’s Stand on the Allegations

Throughout the case, Yediyurappa has maintained that he is innocent and that the allegations are an attempt to tarnish his reputation. Addressing the media, he stated:

“A mother and daughter were found near my residence, appearing distressed. Out of compassion, I called them to inquire about their situation. I even contacted the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to help them. However, they later made accusations against me. Despite this, I provided them with financial assistance. I will face these charges in court.”

Possible Outcomes and Political Implications

If the Karnataka High Court rules in favor of Yediyurappa and quashes the case, it will be a significant legal victory for the senior BJP leader.

However, if the court rejects his plea, Yediyurappa will have to face legal proceedings, potentially impacting his political career and party dynamics in Karnataka.

Given his stature in Karnataka politics, the case has drawn widespread attention. Yediyurappa, a former Chief Minister and a key strategist for the BJP in the state, continues to wield significant influence, and any legal setback could have ramifications for his party ahead of upcoming elections.