Karnataka: Hoax bombs scare at Belagavi airport

The alarm was raised after Airport Director S Thiagarajan received an email threatening a potential bomb blast. However, following a thorough search, authorities confirmed that no explosives were found.

Fouzia Farhana20 October 2024 - 17:42
Belagavi: A bomb scares at Belagavi’s Sambra airport on Sunday prompted an intense security response, but it later turned out to be a hoax, police said,

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohan Jagadeesh stated, “Although the threat was false, we carried out extensive checks as a precaution. The investigation into the email’s origin is ongoing.” The email briefly disrupted operations as police teams, along with canine units, scoured the airport’s key areas.

A formal complaint has been lodged, with police linking the incident to a series of recent hoax threats targeting airports across the country.

