Karnataka horror: Minor Girl throws infant into well after love proposal rejection

Yadgir: In a shocking case, a minor threw a three-month-old girl into a well after the baby’s uncle refused her love proposal in Karnataka’s Yadgir district, said officials on Monday.

The deceased baby, identified as Meenakshi, was the daughter of Nagesh and Chittemma, a couple residing in Ambedkar Layout in Yadgir city. According to police, the accused minor girl lived in a neighbouring house and had fallen in love with the baby’s paternal uncle, Yallappa.

When the accused expressed her feelings to Yallappa, he rejected her. But the accused girl continued to propose to him. Enraged by Yallappa’s rejection, the minor girl took the baby girl when no one was around and threw her into the well on June 6.

Later, when the family began searching for the baby, the accused raised suspicions about Yallappa. She even searched for the baby along with the family members and suggested they look into the well.

Yadgir City police, who took up the investigation, cracked the case and detained the minor girl after questioning her. The accused confessed to committing the crime because she was in love with the baby’s uncle and he had rejected her.

More details are awaited.