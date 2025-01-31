Karnataka Matrimony Fraud: Man Cheats CISF Constable of Rs 18 Lakh on Pretext of Marriage

Bengaluru: A shocking case of matrimonial fraud has emerged in Bengaluru, where a woman constable attached to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was allegedly duped of Rs 18 lakh by a man she met through a Kannada matrimony site.

The accused, identified as Ashok Masti, gained her trust by promising marriage and later disappeared after extorting a large sum of money.

How the Fraud Unfolded

The victim, in her pursuit of a life partner, registered on a Kannada matrimonial website where she came across Ashok Masti. He introduced himself as an aspiring government job candidate and assured her that he would soon secure a position.

Over time, Masti built a strong rapport with the woman and even started visiting her residence, further strengthening her trust in him. Eventually, he demanded Rs 20 lakh as dowry, claiming it was a prerequisite for their marriage.

The victim, believing in his commitment, transferred Rs 18 lakh to him. However, soon after receiving the money, Masti began delaying the wedding, citing various excuses.

Refusal to Marry and Sudden Disappearance

As time passed, the victim grew suspicious of Masti’s changed behavior. Whenever she inquired about their wedding plans, he either avoided the conversation or provided vague reasons for postponement. Eventually, he outright refused to marry her and cut off all communication.

Adding to the victim’s distress, Masti’s relatives, who were initially in contact with her, also stopped responding to her calls and messages. Realizing she had been deceived, the woman constable decided to take legal action and approached the police.

Police Investigation Underway

The Dabaspet Police have taken the complaint seriously and registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Ashok Masti and his family members. Law enforcement authorities have launched a manhunt to track down the accused and bring him to justice.

Previous Cases of Matrimonial and Cyber Fraud in Bengaluru

This incident is not an isolated case, as Bengaluru has witnessed several instances of matrimonial fraud in recent years. In a similar case from January 2020, a 58-year-old woman Sub-Inspector filed a complaint of sexual harassment and blackmail against an unknown person.

According to her complaint, an individual contacted her with inappropriate proposals and even offered money in exchange for a physical relationship. The caller possessed personal information about her, including the fact that she was a widow for 20 years.

When she questioned him about how he obtained such details, he revealed that a home guard from her police station had provided the information. Furthermore, the caller demanded Rs 1 lakh, threatening to defame her if she refused.

Rising Cases of Matrimonial and Online Fraud in Karnataka

The increasing number of cyber and matrimonial fraud cases in Karnataka is alarming. Scammers exploit vulnerabilities in people seeking relationships and leverage emotional manipulation to extract money from them.

Tips to Avoid Matrimonial Scams

Given the rise in such incidents, individuals looking for partners on matrimonial websites should take precautions to safeguard themselves from fraudsters. Here are some essential safety measures:

Verify Backgrounds: Always conduct a background check before committing to a relationship, especially when financial transactions are involved. Avoid Financial Transactions: Never transfer money to someone you have met online, regardless of how trustworthy they may seem. Meet in Public Places: If planning to meet a prospective partner, do so in a safe, public place. Involve Family and Friends: Share details about your interactions with family members or close friends who can provide guidance and spot potential red flags. Report Suspicious Behavior: If you suspect fraudulent activity, report it immediately to the police or cybercrime authorities.

Authorities Urge Vigilance

Police officials emphasize the importance of caution when interacting with potential partners online. Cybercrime wings are actively working to tackle such fraud cases and ensure justice for victims.