Bengaluru: Karnataka Ministers Wear Black Bands in Protest Against Waqf Bill, along with their supporters, staged a silent protest against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 by wearing black bands while offering Ramzan prayers on Monday.

Minister for Waqf and Tourism B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan and Minister for Municipal Administration and Hajj K. Rahman Khan led the demonstration, joined by hundreds of their supporters in Bengaluru and Bidar. Zameer Ahmad Khan participated in prayers at Chamarajpet Grounds in Bengaluru, while Rahman Khan observed the protest in Bidar.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan remarked, “Ramzan and Ugadi are both significant festivals that bring communities together. Today, we pray for unity and harmony among all religions.” He further highlighted that religious leaders nationwide encouraged the peaceful black band protest as a symbolic gesture against the proposed changes in the Waqf Act.

The minister emphasized that the Waqf Act has existed since British rule and should not be altered in a way that affects its core provisions. He reiterated that the Karnataka government has already taken a firm stand against the proposed amendments and decided not to support the bill in the last Assembly session.

Prominent Islamic scholar Maulana Mohamed Maqsood Imran Rashadi echoed these concerns, stating, “In the next few days, the Waqf Amendment Bill will be presented in Parliament. By wearing black bands, we are sending a clear message that we oppose this move. The Constitution grants us the right to protest, and we are exercising this right peacefully.”

He further stressed the importance of communal harmony and mutual respect, citing Ramzan’s message of charity and togetherness. “Just yesterday, Ugadi was celebrated, and today, it is Ramzan. India is a beacon of communal unity, and this message must be shared globally.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader participated in the morning prayers at Bavutagadde Idgah Masjid in Mangaluru but did not wear a black band.

As the debate over the Waqf Amendment Bill continues, the protest by Karnataka Ministers underscores the growing concerns surrounding the proposed legislation and its potential impact on religious institutions.