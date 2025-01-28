Karnataka: Mother Claims Her Son Was Tortured to Death by His Wife

Hubballi: The grieving mother of Peter Gollapalli, a man who reportedly died by suicide, has alleged that her son was “tortured to death” by his wife due to harassment and infidelity.

Mother’s Heartbreaking Claims

Rebecamma, Peter’s mother, described her son as a naive and kind-hearted individual. She claimed that his wife never respected him and had been cheating on him. Rebecamma alleged that her daughter-in-law’s behavior was questionable and shared instances highlighting the troubled relationship.

Troubled Marriage and Allegations of Infidelity

According to Rebecamma, Peter and his wife had gone on a trip to Goa, but his wife abruptly returned midway, citing illness. She further claimed that her daughter-in-law was having an extramarital affair and frequently stayed at her parents’ house, often returning home late at night.

When Peter questioned his wife about a man she frequently met, she allegedly dismissed his concerns, stating it was her personal life and he had no right to interfere. Following ongoing arguments and disputes, Peter’s wife reportedly moved out of their home and filed for divorce.

Tragic End on Divorce Hearing Day

On the day of his scheduled divorce hearing, Peter was found dead in his home in Chamundeshwarinagar, Hubballi. Police reports confirm that he committed suicide by hanging. As per his family, Peter had left a coffin box note stating he was unable to bear the harassment by his wife.

Disturbing Suicide Note and Allegations

Peter’s suicide notes, addressed to his father, reportedly read: “Daddy, I am sorry. Pinky (my wife) is killing me. She wants my death.” His family also alleged that his wife had demanded Rs 20 lakh as compensation.

Other Recent Cases of Marital Harassment

Peter’s case is one of several recent suicides in Karnataka linked to marital disputes. Last Thursday, a husband in Bengaluru set himself on fire outside his wife’s residence after failing to convince her to withdraw a divorce petition.

In another case, Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash committed suicide over alleged torture and a Rs 3 crore divorce settlement demand by his wife, Nikita Singhania. Similarly, on December 14, 2024, a Bengaluru police officer reportedly took his own life, alleging harassment by his wife and her family.

Growing Concern Over Marital Harassment

The series of tragic incidents has sparked public outrage, with growing calls for action against marital harassment and stronger support systems for victims. Authorities are continuing investigations into these cases to uncover the truth and deliver justice.