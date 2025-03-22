Karnataka Observes Statewide Bandh in Protest Against KSRTC Driver Attack, Governance Bill

New Delhi: Karnataka is witnessing a statewide bandh on Saturday, protesting against the recent attack on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver in Maharashtra and the controversial Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill.

Pro-Kannada Groups Lead the Protest

Over 3,000 pro-Kannada organisations are spearheading the bandh, causing a halt in businesses, shops, and public transport from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The demonstration primarily addresses:

on a KSRTC driver in Maharashtra, which has ignited anger among Kannada groups. Opposition to the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, which is feared to negatively impact the city’s administration.

Protesters are demanding strict action against those responsible for the attack and measures to prevent similar incidents.

Major Impact on Transport and Businesses

The bandh is expected to cause significant disruptions in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

Private Transport: Cabs and auto-rickshaws may continue to operate but could see surge pricing due to high demand.

Businesses and Shops: Many commercial establishments are expected to remain closed in solidarity.

Schools, Colleges, and Emergency Services

Unlike previous bandhs, this protest has not received support from major Kannada and farmer organisations. As a result:

Emergency services will function without disruption to ensure public safety.

Authorities Urge Caution

Authorities have advised citizens to plan their travel accordingly as roadblocks and traffic disruptions are expected throughout the day. Protesters are likely to stage demonstrations in key areas, affecting normal movement.