Karnataka Police Shoot Murder Accused in Leg After Escape Bid in Hubballi

Hubballi: Karnataka Police fired at three men, accused in a murder case, on Tuesday when they attempted to attack the cops and escape in Hubballi city.

The accused, identified as Abhishek, Vinod, and Yallappa, were shot in the leg. Police Inspectors Srimantha Hunasikatti and Sunil, attached to the Vidyanagar and Kamaripet police stations respectively, opened fire on the accused.

According to the police, the trio had hacked 24-year-old Akash Valmiki to death near Unakal Lake late on Monday night. After gathering information about the suspects, the police went to arrest them. However, the accused attempted to attack the police personnel and tried to flee the scene.

The police fired four warning shots in the air, urging the accused to surrender. When they failed to comply, the officers fired five rounds at the suspects. After being shot in the leg, the accused were arrested and taken to the hospital.

Injuries to Police Personnel and Accused

Police Inspectors Srimantha Hunasikatti and Sunil, along with constables Muttu Lamani and Sharana Gouda Lamani, sustained injuries during the encounter. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Vidyanagar police station.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused killed Akash Valmiki to instil fear in the region. According to Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar, the three accused have been arrested, and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend five other individuals involved in the crime.

Motive Behind the Murder

The enmity between the accused and Akash reportedly stemmed from a dispute during the Shivaratri festival last year. Holding a grudge over the matter, the accused brutally murdered Akash, intending to create an atmosphere of fear in the region.

Commissioner Shashikumar confirmed that the accused had been arrested and were receiving treatment at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi. He also met with the injured policemen and later visited the accused at the hospital.