Karnataka Sees 2.3 Lakh Dog Bite Cases, 19 Rabies Deaths in Just 6 Months

Bengaluru: In the past six months, Karnataka has recorded more than 2.3 lakh dog bite cases and 19 rabies deaths, indicating a sharp increase compared to the corresponding period last year, according to official data released on Sunday.

In all of 2024, the state reported 3.6 lakh dog bite cases and 42 rabies deaths.

According to data shared by the State Health Department’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) with PTI, Karnataka registered 2,31,091 dog bite cases and 19 rabies deaths between January 1 and June 30 this year.

In comparison, the same period last year saw 1,69,672 dog bite cases and 18 rabies deaths.

An analysis of the data shows that dog bite cases have increased by approximately 36.20 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

The recent surge in concern was fuelled by a viral video showing a three-year-old girl being attacked and dragged by two stray dogs on the streets of Hubballi, this week.

Harsh Gupta, Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, said the situation is not out of control.

“The number of cases appears high now because they are being reported more accurately. Even earlier, similar incidents were occurring, but now there is better reporting,” he said.

Outlining the department’s efforts to curb such incidents, Gupta told PTI, “We are focusing on creating awareness, training doctors on how to treat dog bite victims, ensuring the availability of medicines in sufficient quantities, and instructing urban local bodies and rural administrations to manage the stray dog population.”

He emphasised that even minor scratches or small bites require immediate medical attention, as they can also lead to infections.

“These efforts are gradually gaining momentum, and we expect the situation to improve further in the coming days,” Gupta said.

Health officials pointed out that the reporting of dog bite cases and rabies deaths has been the highest since 2022, when Karnataka declared human rabies a notifiable disease under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020.

Since then, all government and private health facilities are mandated to report all suspected, probable, and confirmed human rabies cases to the State Health Department.

According to the data, the highest number of dog bite cases was reported in Vijayapura (15,527), followed by BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) limits with 13,831 cases, Hassan (13,388), Dakshina Kannada (12,524), and Bagalkot (12,392).

Bangalore Rural reported 4,408 dog bite cases, while Bangalore Urban reported 8,878 cases.

Notably, no rabies deaths were reported within BBMP limits or in Bangalore Rural.

Among the 19 rabies deaths reported between January and June this year, Bangalore Urban accounted for the highest number with nine cases, followed by Belagavi with five. One death each was reported in Bagalkote, Ballari, Chikkaballapura, and Shivamogga.

The fewest dog bite cases were reported in Yadgir (1,132), followed by Chamarajanagara (1,810) and Kodagu (2,523).

Gupta acknowledged that while more can be done to prevent deaths, the challenge remains significant.

He said the stray dog population needs to be brought under control and vaccinated regularly to prevent rabies outbreaks.

“However, monitoring and vaccinating every stray dog is a major practical challenge, given their large numbers,” he noted.

Gupta also highlighted a recent order mandating local deputy commissioners to conduct audits into every dog bite-related death.

“These audits are meant to determine the circumstances surrounding the death, including whether the patient delayed seeking treatment, if there were gaps in care, and whether the infected dog was identified and dealt with,” he said, adding these are the questions local administrations must start addressing.