Karnataka: Snack shop owner gifts Rs 25k to BJP candidate

Bengaluru: A snack shop owner selling the popular snack ‘churmuri’ gifted Rs 25,000 for the expenses of the BJP candidate, Kota Srinivas Poojari, contesting election from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha seat on Friday.

The incident took place when Poojari was campaigning at Teguru Circle near Chikkamagaluru. Lokesh Naik, the snack shop, owner welcomed Poojari and gifted him the money by keeping it on the plate containing beetle leaves areca nut, banana and flowers.

Former General Secretary C.T. Ravi who accompanied Poojari was also felicitated.

After gifting the money, Lokesh Naik said that he is a fan of Poojari and wanted him to win the election.

BJP gave the ticket to Kota Srinivas Poojari after denying the ticket to Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, who represented the seat in the 2019 general election.

Kota Srinivas Poojari is presently serving as the LoP in the Council and is considered as one of the leaders with a clean image.

Congress has fielded former Chairman of Karnataka State Backward Classes K. Jayaprakash Hegde.