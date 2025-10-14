Karnataka woman librarian dies by suicide over ‘unpaid’ salary; BJP blames Congress govt

Bengaluru: The tragic death of a woman librarian due to unpaid salary was revealed on Tuesday from Kalaburagi district, Karnataka. Targeting the Congress-led government over the incident, the BJP stated the incident exposed its “bankruptcy”.

Bhagyavati V. Aggimath, a 40-year-old librarian, took her life at the state government-run library ‘Arivu Centre’ on Monday in Mulakheda village, Kalaburagi district, leaving behind a death note. She had been working as a librarian for six years.

In her note, Bhagyavati stated that she was taking the extreme step due to severe financial distress caused by three months of unpaid salary. Her family alleged that despite repeatedly approaching the authorities about the pending salary, there was no response. She had struggled to meet household expenses and pay the school fees for her two children.

The family has held the department directly responsible for her death and demanded compensation, as well as a job for one member of the family. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Taking to social media X, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said, “The death of librarian Bhagyavati Vishweshwarayya Aggimath of Sedam taluk in Kalaburagi district, who ended her life after falling into severe distress without receiving her salary, has exposed the bankruptcy and heartless system of the Congress government in Karnataka. The tragic end of Bhagyavati Aggimath is a matter of shame for civil society.”

“The merciless state government has reached a point where it cannot even pay its employees, causing hardship to workers who depend solely on their salaries for survival. This attitude of the government is highly condemnable.

The bereaved family of Bhagyavati Aggimath is in deep crisis, and the government must at once provide proper compensation and offer employment to one family member to extend support to her dependent children,” Vijayendra demanded.

From the Chief Minister to other ministers and officials, no one is responding to the problems of the people and farmers; instead, they have become indifferent and are fully focused on the politics of power. Minister Priyank Kharge, too, has shown no concern to learn about the plight of his own district or to listen to the cries of the poor, he said.

The state BJP chief said that the negligence and careless attitude of the Congress government have been laid bare by this incident.